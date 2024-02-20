Telling news your way
A50 closure: Derbyshire carriageway closed between Sudbury and Hatton after lorry incident

The A50 in Derbyshire is closed eastbound after a lorry lost part of its load
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
1 minute ago
A major carriageway has been closed following an incident on Tuesday afternoon (February 20). National Highways said the A50 in Derbyshire is closed eastbound between the A1515 in Sudbury and the A511 in Hatton due to a lorry which has lost part of its load.

In a statement posted on X, National Highways said: "A recovery operation will be ongoing throughout the afternoon. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area."

