Breaking
A50 closure: Derbyshire carriageway closed between Sudbury and Hatton after lorry incident
The A50 in Derbyshire is closed eastbound after a lorry lost part of its load
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major carriageway has been closed following an incident on Tuesday afternoon (February 20). National Highways said the A50 in Derbyshire is closed eastbound between the A1515 in Sudbury and the A511 in Hatton due to a lorry which has lost part of its load.
In a statement posted on X, National Highways said: "A recovery operation will be ongoing throughout the afternoon. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.