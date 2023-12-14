A608 crash: Derby road closed in both directions after 'serious' collision
A serious crash has occurred on the A608 in Derby
Drivers have been warned of major delays after a serious crash on a Derby carriageway on Thursday morning (December 14). Nottinghamshire police said the A608 Mansfield Road at Underwood has been closed in both directions following the collision.
The force wrote on X: "We are currently in attendance at a serious collision along the A608 Mansfield Road at Underwood. The road is closed in both directions between J27 of the M1 and Alfreton Road. Alfreton Road is also closed to the junction of Church Lane, which remains open. The incident is causing severe delays so please avoid the area if you can."
AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A608 Mansfield Road both ways from Church Lane to M1 J27 (Hucknall / Underwood). The B600 Alfreton Road is also closed."
