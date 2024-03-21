Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 90-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on the A9. Emergency services were called to a report of a collision involving a Peugeot Boxer and a Ford Fiesta on the northbound of the carriageway near Ralia around 2.25pm on Wednesday (March 20).

The man, who had been standing at his stationary Ford Fiesta at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Police Scotland. The driver of the Peugeot was uninjured.

Road Policing Sergeant Chris Donaldson said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen this crash to please contact us.