A9 Tomich crash: Road closed after serious collision, police and ambulance at scene
The A9 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash
A road has been closed after a serious collision on Tuesday morning (December 19). Traffic Scotland said the A9 was closed in both directions at Tomich near Invorgordon following the incident.
In a statement posted on social media X, Traffic Scotland said: "The #A9 at Tomich is CLOSED in both directions due to a serious collision. Police and Ambulance are already on scene. No reported delays so far."
