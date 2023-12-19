Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A road has been closed after a serious collision on Tuesday morning (December 19). Traffic Scotland said the A9 was closed in both directions at Tomich near Invorgordon following the incident.

In a statement posted on social media X, Traffic Scotland said: "The #A9 at Tomich is CLOSED in both directions due to a serious collision. Police and Ambulance are already on scene. No reported delays so far."