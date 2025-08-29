Abigail Garside and her husband Sam had been celebrating their wedding anniversary at Rudding Park Hotel & Resort in North Yorkshire.

A much-loved horsewoman has died suddenly, leaving her family and friends devestated. Abigail’s husband, Sam Garside, who had been celebrating the couple’s first wedding anniversary with his wife at Rudding Park Hotel & Resort in Yorkshire, took to Facebook and said: “My absolute world, my best friend and my beautiful darling wife, I will love you for ever and you will never leave my heart xxx.”

At the time of writing, it is not yet known the cause of Abigail Garside’s death, but an inquest is scheduled to take place at North Yorkshire Coroner's Court on September 11. Ribble Valley Riding Club paid tribute to Abigail on Facebook and wrote: “It's with great sadness Ribble Valley Riding Club would like to remember Abigail Garside (nee Gresty) who unfortunately we lost recently.

“Abigail was a great supporter & highly valued member for over 20 years. Abigail will be sadly missed by everyone in the horse world thats for sure. Sending all our love to the family at this very sad time. Attached are photos of Abigail journey through Ribble Valley Riding Club.”

In response to the tribute by Ribble Valley Riding Club, one person wrote: “What a nightmare the family must be going through but they must look on these images with great happiness and pride. Abbey was one in 1 million great company and she certainly had a good seat when it came to horse riding. RIP you beautiful lady. Abbey you will never know how much you will be missed♥️.”

Red Lane Stables responded to Ribble Valley Riding Club’s tribute to Abigail and wrote: “Absolutely devastated at the loss of this beautiful girl, it’s just heartbreaking and I send all my love to her family, especially her husband Sam, who she adored and condolences 😢😢.”

Another person wrote: “What an incredible horsewoman she was what we all aspire to be and me as I’m sure many looked up to her and admired her riding so much 💖. The horse world is in mourning and me along with so many have been so upset by this. We are as a family so sad and send so much love to all of Abby’s family x RI*P beautiful x.”

A tribute page has been set up in memory of Abigail Garside, with donations going to Mind and the Dog’s Trust. The page reads: “This site is a tribute to Abigail Garside, who was born on November 24, 1994. She is much loved and will always be remembered.”

Abigail Garside had last posted photographs of herself and husband Sam celebrating their first wedding anniversary at Rudding Park Hotel & Resort in North Yorkshire. She captioned the photos: “Lovely day in Harrogate celebrating our first wedding anniversary with my love ♥️♥️♥️.”

If you need help with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.