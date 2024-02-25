Adult and two children trapped in car after it ends up in ditch
Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after noon yesterday (Saturday). Firefighters from Melton Mowbray and Oakham fire stations were at the scene with Leicestershire police officers, who managed traffic flows close to where the car left the road.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the occupants of the car were unable to get out of it but none were injured.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The vehicle was sat in approximately eight inches of water.
"There were three persons trapped within the vehicle, one adult and two children, and all three occupants were walked to safety by fire crews.
"All three casualties were fit and well and no ambulances were required at the incident.”