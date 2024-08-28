Agilico staff put in the miles in iconic race to raise funds for Alan Shearer Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It doesn't get bigger than the world's biggest half marathon and workplace technology specialist Agilico's team will be running it on behalf of another north east icon - Alan Shearer - to raise vital funds for his Foundation.

On September 8, roughly 30 of Agilico’s team will lace up their trainers to participate in the iconic Great North Run to raise money for Alan Shearer Foundation.

Agilico, with its North East HQ in Team Valley, Gateshead, will have runners from right across its 17 UK sites. The leader in cutting-edge workplace technology, boasts expertise across four key areas, Managed Print, Automated Invoice Processing, Hosted VoIP Telephony and Agile Working and has been a big supporter of the Foundation for many years.

The funds raised by the Agilico team will go directly to the Alan Shearer Centre, a specialist respite, residential and social facility dedicated to providing support and resources for people living with complex disabilities and acute sensory impairments. The Alan Shearer Centre offers an array of facilities free of charge.

Team Agilico with Alan Shearer

For many of Agilico’s people this is their first Great North Run. The 13-mile run from Newcastle to South Shields will test many of them. Warren Colby Agilico North Director echoed this: “Running for me isn’t fun, but it’s necessary to raise the funds we want to make an impact for this cause which means so much to us all here at Agilico. And it truly inspired our training efforts!

“The team is now quite advanced in its target but we need more donations to come in. I would like to thank everyone for their donations so far; it is so appreciated!”

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are delighted to have the support of the Agilico team. They have been unwavering in their support of the Foundation for a considerable time, and we are incredibly grateful for their efforts. Their fundraising is vital for the Foundation's sustainability, and their commitment to training and participating in the run is equally impressive. We hope they all have a fantastic day."

The Great North Run is synonymous with charitable causes, raising an estimated £25 million for charity each year.

Team Agilico training at Gateshead Stadium

Jennifer Bartley of The Great Run Company, said: “Agilico and other organisations that choose to run for charity help ensure important causes get a vital boost. The Great North Run is a celebration of the community spirit of the North East and we’re looking forward to another special day at the 43rd staging of the run on Sunday, 8 September.”

Matt Bowmaker from the Alan Shearer Foundation highlighted the importance of these contributions, stating: "Every penny we raise goes directly to the Alan Shearer Centre, a highly-specialist resource for people living with complex disabilities and acute sensory impairments.

“The collaboration between Agilico and the Alan Shearer Foundation embodies the very essence of the values of giving and community, and it promises to be an exciting and uplifting experience for all involved.”