Air ambulance at scene as police cordon off city centre club following serious emergency incident

A Doncaster city centre club has been cordoned off by police this lunchtime with the air ambulance and paramedics at the scene.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago
Doncaster Catholic Club and the area surrounding it in Waterdale have been taped off.

A spokesman for the club said on Facebook: “Due to a police incident the area immediately around the club is cordoned off and we are unable to open at noon.

"We will announce when we are able to open as soon as we know.”

One eyewitness has reported numeous police vehicles at the scene, which is just a short distance from Doncaster’s main police station in College Road.

Another said: “We just drove by the old bus station in the town centre and there's paramedics, with five or so police cars. There was blue tape around the scene.”

Another shared a photo of the air ambulance at the scene.

