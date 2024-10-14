Alan Shearer Foundation receives £23,500 from Agilico

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Football legend Alan Shearer has thanked a team of charity champions for going the extra mile.

The former Newcastle United star’s Foundation received vital funds worth £23,500 to provide facilities and therapies for people with diverse abilities and acute sensory impairments. The money was raised by workplace technology specialist Agilico who took all 35 places for the Alan Shearer Foundation in the world's biggest half marathon, the Great North Run.

Ex-England skipper, Alan said: "We are delighted with the amount raised by the Agilico team. These vital funds will help our Centre provide free access to a range of facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory rooms, outdoor play areas and therapy sessions. Agilico’s unwavering commitment to support my Foundation is highly appreciated, and we are incredibly grateful for their efforts.”

Warren Colby - Agilico Managing Director, Alan Shearer, Mark Bryce - Agilico Sales Director (L-R)

Agilico’s team laced up their trainers for the Great North Run on September 8th, to raise the funds for the Foundation. With its North East HQ in Team Valley, Gateshead, Agilico had runners from right across its various UK sites. The leader in cutting-edge workplace technology boasts expertise across four key areas; Managed Print, Automated Invoice Processing, Hosted VoIP Telephony and Agile Working and has been a big supporter of the Foundation for many years.

For many of Agilico’s people this was their first Great North Run. The iconic 13 mile run from Newcastle to South Shields tested many of them. Warren Colby, Agilico North Director echoed this: “Running for me isn’t fun, but it’s necessary to raise the funds to make an impact for this cause which means so much to us all here at Agilico. And it was truly worth it seeing the money we raised! I would like to thank everyone for their donations; it is so appreciated!”

The Great North Run is synonymous with charitable causes, raising an estimated £25 million for charity each year.

Jennifer Bartley of The Great Run Company, said: “Agilico and other organisations that chose to run for charity help ensure important causes get a vital boost. The Great North Run is a celebration of the community spirit of the North East and the 43rd staging was reflective of that.”

Agilico's Warren Colby (L) and Mark Bryce (R) presenting the cheque to Alan Shearer

Matt Bowmaker from the Alan Shearer Foundation highlighted the importance of these contributions, stating: "Every penny raised goes directly to the Alan Shearer Centre, a highly-specialist resource for people living with diverse abilities and needs. The collaboration between Agilico and the Alan Shearer Foundation embodies the very essence of the values of giving and community, and was an exciting and uplifting experience for all involved.”