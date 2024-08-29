Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Official statistics show high number of car drivers speeding

Official data obtained by driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk has revealed the shockingly high number of car drivers flouting Great Britain's speed limits.

The disturbing figures from the government's latest speed compliance statistics show that almost half (44%) of car drivers exceeded the speed limit on 30 miles per hour (mph) roads, while it was even higher at 45% on motorways.

Just as worrying is that many of Great Britain's car drivers are in little hurry to reduce their speed behind the wheel, as the figures represent a slow decrease in the number of vehicles speeding compared to previous years.

Alarming number of Brits driving too fast on public roads

It's only when it comes to national speed limit single carriageways that car drivers are less likely to drive too fast with 9% exceeding the speed limit based on the estimates from the Department for Transport's Automatic Traffic Counters for vehicles in free-flowing traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, other Department for Transport latest figures show the number of reported road collisions where speed was a contributory reached a 10 year high in 2022 at 1,990.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, commented: "These latest official figures paint a stark picture of consistent speeding on Great Britain's public roads, especially on motorways and where there's a 30mph speed limit.

"We'd urge those who speed to consider other road users and those around them, including pedestrians and cyclists, and what the consequences of speeding might cause, not least a possible fine or points for a speeding conviction.

"It's best to book a driving experience for those needing an adrenaline rush behind the wheel as it takes place in a safe environment under expert supervision."

As well as supercar experiences, TrackDays.co.uk also offers a safer driving course which gives participants the chance to learn invaluable driving skills that can be used under real life road conditions.

Skills learnt include lane changing, accident avoidance, muddy road driving and dealing with oversteer and understeer.

Dan added: "With autumn and winter ahead of us, our safer driving course is also ideal for drivers wanting wet weather and snow and ice driving skills."

