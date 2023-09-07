Aldi has announced huge expansions plans - with 20 more stores due to open by the end of the year

Aldi has revealed plans to open 500 more shops across the country, after launching its 1000th UK store in Woking today. The discount supermarket said as shoppers reach for lower-priced options amid the cost of living crisis, the Aldi has seen the demand to grow.

According to market research firm Kantar , Aldi is the fastest-growing supermarket in the UK at present, and the fourth-largest by market share.

Aldi UK and Ireland CEO Giles Hurley, said: “Opening our 1,000th store is a huge milestone and wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 40,000 incredible colleagues.

“Our popularity is growing, and there is huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them to increase shoppers’ access to our unbeatable prices.

“The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years. It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”

Aldi plans to invest £1.3 billion into its expansion plans over the next two years, with 20 new stores due to open this year alone.

Meanwhile, last month, Aldi revealed it is planning to hire more than 1,700 workers in its warehouses.