Aldi to save Wilko staff with new jobs at budget supermarket - how to apply

Aldi is on a recruitment drive after announcing plans to open 20 new stores by the end of they year

Aldi is urging staff affected by the collapse of Wilko get in touch as the budget retailer is currently recruiting for more than 6,000 jobs across the UK. The German discount retailer, is currently on a recruitment drive after announcing plans to open 20 new stores by the end of they year.

Aldi hopes to put Wilko staff who have lost their jobs back into long-term retail roles, with a range of position available. Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, and we are working hard to meet the huge demand for our unbeatable prices.

“That means finding thousands of new Aldi colleagues to support this growth, which will hopefully be of interest to those who have recently lost out due to closures elsewhere.”

At present, Aldi colleagues are currently the hightest paid in the UK supermarket sector. Store assistants receive starting pay of £11.40 per hour and those based in London receive £12.85 per hour.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to pay for breaks which can be worth up to £972 a year.

Yesterday it was announced that Wilko stores are to close within weeks after talks to rescue the group collapsed, with GMB Union informed that the majority of its 400 shops will be shuttered.

However, the GMB Union has said that there has been “some interest” from potential buyers to snap up Wilko’s warehouses, where around 1,300 people worked before the company collapsed.

“We have been working with several associations with a view of finding potential buyers for the warehouses in the hope that they will re-employ many of you,” the union said.

“We are pleased to say we have had some interest in this, and we will vigorously chase these up in the hope of gaining new opportunities for you.”

Administrators for ill fated Wilko, which has branches in Burnley and Nelson, have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

Earlier this week administrators said that 299 people would lose their jobs at the warehouses in Worksop and Newark. More redundancies there have been expected as so far no one has bid to buy the sites.

How to apply for Aldi jobs