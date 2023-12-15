Found British teenager Alex Batty who went missing six years ago, is set to be reunited with his grandmother in the UK soon

A British teenager who went missing six years ago after an alleged kidnapping is set to return home in the "next few days", the police said. Alex Batty went missing while on holiday in 2017 in Spain and was found in France on Wednesday (December 13).

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (December 15), Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police said: “We are working hard to bring Alex back as soon as possible. He’s getting well cared for by the French authorities at the moment, they’re in Toulouse. We’re in close liaison with them and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and our priority is to get him back to the UK and getting back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible.”

Mr Sykes said the force had no detail yet of where Alex had been and wanted to speak with him to establish the facts. He said their main priority is to bring Alex home to his family in the UK, while working "around the clock" with their counterparts in France to ensure full support. He said: “Alex and his family remain our focus and we still have some work to do in establishing the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance and where he has been in all those years. I can only imagine the emotions they have experienced as a family throughout this ordeal.”

He also said Alex spoke on a video call with his grandmother on Thursday night. Mr Sykes said: “The young man and Alex’s grandmother spoke on a video call last night and whilst she is content that this is indeed Alex, we obviously have further checks to do when he returns to the United Kingdom.”

Alex was travelling with mum Melanie Batty, then 37, and grandfather David Batty, who was 58 when he disappeared. It was reported that both family members were prohibited from being with the youngster at the time as police launched an enquiry after Alex, from Greater Manchester, and his family returned to Spain after two weeks.

Alex's grandmother and official guardian Susan Caruana, who was 62 at the time, speculated they had settled into an 'alternative lifestyle' somewhere. She said at the time: "They didn't want (Alex) to go to school, they don't believe in mainstream school."

However, recent reports from the French local newspaper La Depeche on December 14 indicate that Alex, now 17 years old, has been located safe and sound in southwest France, allegedly appearing on his own in Revel, near Toulouse.

Speaking outside her home in Oldham, his grandmother said she was "hoping to see him this weekend". She said she was in “shock” after learning the “unbelievable” news that the 17-year-old had been found. He was discovered walking along a roadside after he vanished and it’s believed he may have spent years living in off the grid ‘spiritual commune’. Tearful Susan said she couldn’t wait to be reunited with him.