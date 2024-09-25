Alex Graham in action for the Sheffield Steelers. Photo: Dean Woolley | Dean Woolley

The full scale of the tragedy behind the death of much-loved Sheffield Steelers starlet Alex Graham has been revealed for the first time.

No inquest has ever been publicly heard about how the gifted ice hockey forward died at his parents' home in Dronfield in June last year.

But Derbyshire's Coroner’s Court has this week released details - and they ruled that the 20-year-old's passing had been drug-related.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Steelers star Alex Graham, who tragically died aged just 20, had the world at his feet | Contributed

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been taking highly addictive and dangerous painkillers, following a road accident injury.

The drugs had not been prescribed.

The coroner's court stated that a "mixed Pregabalin and Oxycodone misuse" was the reason he had passed away.

What did the coroner say?

Their full written report detailed: "On the 24th of June 2023 Alex Graham was found to have died at home.

"Post Mortem examinations revealed that he had died after taking a combination of pain medications that had not been prescribed to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had previously consulted his General Practitioner concerning pain he was experiencing after a road traffic accident.

Alex Graham in action at Cardiff. Photo: James Assinder | James Assinder

"It is likely that this was an accidental overdose.

"Police found no evidence of any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement."

"The case is now closed with ourselves" they added.

Police issue statement

Derbyshire Constabulary, who undertook that investigation on behalf of the coroner, have also issued a statement this week.

“The use and sale of prescribed drugs such as pregabalin and oxycodone is something that is widely seen in the illicit drugs market," said a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Graham in action for the Sheffield Steelers. Photo: Dean Woolley | Dean Woolley

"However, the vast use of this is by drug users who are habitual users of other illicit drugs such as heroin.

“What is not a wider issue within the county is the use of these types of drugs by those in chronic pain such as in this case.”

World at his feet

Alex, whose occupation was listed as a professional athlete in the coroner’s report, had the world at his feet.

He had played 81 times for Steelers, having previously starred at a lower level for Sheffield Steeldogs, Sheffield Scimitars and Bradford Bulldogs. He'd also had a short spell with Iowa Wild in America as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only weeks before his passing, he had just signed his first professional contract for a full term with Steelers and was tipped to go on to great things with the Great Britain side and on the world stage.

His death plunged his family and the UK hockey community into mourning.

The EIHL issued a statement saying: “Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex's family, friends and teammates."

What are the drugs Pregabalin and Oxycodone?

Most deaths in England involving Pregabalin between 2004-2020 happened when it was taken alongside another medicine such as methadone or morphine (oxycodone is similar to morphine.)

In many cases, the drugs were not prescribed.

Taken together, opiates and pregabalin slow down breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pregabalin, which can be used to treat nerve pain, also lowers opioid tolerance (oxy is an opioid) meaning that the risk of overdose and death increases when they are used together.

There are strict rules around how it is prescribed to make sure it is not misused, as people can become addicted to it.

There were 441 deaths in England and Wales in 2022 linked to Pregabalin, compared to one death in 2013, and nine in 2016.

Oxycodone, or oxycontin, is used to treat severe pain. Oxycodone should only be available on prescription, and the dose given should be controlled to ensure people don't take more than they need.