The Grammy award winning singer took a seat at the piano donated to the station by Sir Elton John and performed a selection of her hits.

Grammy-award-winning musician Alicia Keys surprised commuters at St Pancras International station with an impromptu performance on Monday morning.

The 42-year-old singer took a seat at the piano donated to the station by Sir Elton John and performed Empire State Of Mind, Ain't Got You, No One and her latest single Lifeline.

The intimate performance came the day after she took to the stage at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball and wowed a crowd of more than 20,000 at the London O2 Arena.

Dressed in a leather biker jacket, black skirt and knee-high boots, Alicia stunned the gathering crowds with her powerful vocals.

Videos of the US star have flooded social media with fans sharing their delight.

“Imagine getting in a lift at St Pancras and seeing Alicia Keys at the piano,” wrote one person on X, followed by a clip of them descending into the station to see the star sat playing the instrument.

Another user wrote: “So Alicia Keys just rocked up at St Pancras train station and played some of her biggest hits. Mad.”

This isn’t the first time a global superstar has graced St Pancras station with their presence.

Last week commuters were also treated to a surprise duet by Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland.

The duo put on a surprise performance amid the release of their upcoming collaborative album.