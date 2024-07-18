Grassington in North Yorkshire - which stars in All Creatures Great and Small is most stylish place to live
The Yorkshire Dales village - fictional Darrowby in the Channel 5 series about vet James Herriot - topped a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.
In second place was Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire, Deal in Kent was third, Arundel in West Sussex was fourth and Turville in Buckinghamshire was fifth.
Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.
The results come from a new survey of 5,000 people by online store Furniturebox.
Furniturebox set up panels throughout the UK to find the most stylish location for each county and big city.
Grassington, with its cobbled market square and Devonshire pub doubling up as the series' Drovers Arms, has been used for all five series on the show since it was revived by Channel 5 in 2020.
Skeldale House, where James Herriot, Siegfried and Tristan live and run the veterinary practice in the TV series, is a private house in the village.
James Herriot - real name Alf Wight - was a Scottish vet who practiced in Thirsk for nearly 50 years and based his books on real-life characters.
The centre of Thirsk has changed a great deal since the 1930s and 1940s when Wight’s books were set, and so filmmakers opted for Grassington as the main stand-in.
Second place Bourton-on-the-Water is also known as the Venice of the Cotswolds because of its five stone bridges and the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day was filmed there.
Seaside town Deal, in third place, is known for its cool cultural vibe and thriving music and food scenes. The Netflix drama Big Boys Don’t Cry was shot there.
A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Grassington in North Yorkshire is the most stylish place to live in the UK, narrowly beating Bourton-on-the-Water in second place.
“We all know Grassington as Darrowby in All Creatures Great and Small but it is so much more than a great TV location - it is a thriving community with independent shops and fantastic places to eat and drink, all flanked by the beautiful River Wharfe.
“All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.
“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.
“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”
Furniturebox was founded by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both aged 26, eight years ago and is already a rival to Dunelm, Habitat and Ikea as one of the UK’s leading furniture brands.
George and Beckles are part of a new breed of ‘Gen Z entrepreneurs’ creating ecommerce businesses worth millions.
UK’s top 20 most stylish places to live in 2024
Stylist town County
1 Grassington North Yorkshire
2 Bourton-on-the-Water Gloucestershire
3 Deal Kent
4 Arundel West Sussex
5 Turville Buckinghamshire
6 Bakewell Derbyshire
7 Lyme Regis Dorset
8 Braemar Aberdeenshire
9 Tenby Pembrokeshire
10 Chawton Hampshire
11 Long Melford Suffolk
12 Grantchester Cambridgeshire
13 Chelmsford Essex
14 Warwick Warwickshire
15 Didsbury Greater Manchester
16 Mousehole Cornwall
17 Abersoch Gwynedd
18 Shrewsbury Shropshire
19 Alnmouth Northumberland
20 Kingham Oxfordshire
