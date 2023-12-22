Telling news your way
Elderly woman dies after vehicle hits lamppost in Leeds village

An elderly woman has died after a crash in a Leeds village.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
1 minute ago
The woman died following the crash and nobody else is being sought by police

It happened at about 3.40pm yesterday (Thursday December 21) in Allerton Bywater. Police received a report of a single vehicle accident on Highfield Drive and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a lamppost and fence. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her seventies, received immediate medical attention.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Highfield Drive in Allerton Bywater, where the crash happened (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed the driver suffered a medical episode. No other vehicles or persons were involved.”

Highfield Drive, near Leeds Road, was closed for several hours while crash investigation work took place, but has since reopened.

