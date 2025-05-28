Almost half of Britons want more UK products in shops

Cheap imports and lack of availability are key barriers to buying British

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As discussions around international trade and export tariffs continue to make headlines, UK consumers have said price and availability are the key factors behind looking at foreign-made products when shopping instead of buying British.

In a YouGov poll of over 2,000 people in the UK, commissioned by Made in Britain, 46% said they would consider buying British-made products if they were cheaper than non-UK alternatives, whilst 45% said more availability of UK-made products in shops and online retailers is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

44% said that clear ‘Made in Britain’ labelling would encourage them to buy British while one in five also said they would feel more encouraged to buy British if shops had fewer goods imported from other countries.

Made in Britain CEO John Pearce

This month, the UK Government has signed trade agreements with the United States, India and the EU. As well as facilitating the export of UK-made goods, these would reduce trade barriers for a range of products that are imported from the three areas, potentially making products cheaper and more widely available in the UK.

Concerns have been raised about the impact that increased competition from American, Indian, and EU-made products may have on UK manufacturers, but John Pearce, the CEO of Made in Britain, says the support of consumers and retailers can have a more positive impact than tariffs and trade barriers. The organisation, which represents more than 2,160 manufacturers in the UK, is calling for retailers and consumers to back British products, and is writing to all major UK retailers, urging them to stock and promote more British-made goods.

Made in Britain’s CEO, John Pearce, said:

“Consumers have shown a desire to support British industry, but feel that it is easier and cheaper to buy products that are made overseas. On the face of it, this isn’t helped by the reduction of trade tariffs on American and Indian products, but we don’t think tariffs or protectionist policies are the answer because we want Britain to be part of an open, global economy. Instead, we’d like to see online and physical retailers recognising the appetite for British-made products and stocking them on their shelves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official Made in Britain trademark

“I’d argue that the high ethical and environmental standards we have in the UK add value to the products we produce and it’s part of our culture that businesses here strive to be better, cleaner, fairer and more innovative. Buying British also supports high-quality employment and economic growth in the UK. So while you might be able to source cheaper goods from elsewhere in the world, there’s better value from buying British.

“Our trademark is a clear indicator that products truly live up to what it means to be Made in Britain. I’d like to see more retailers and consumers get behind British manufacturing - and it’s clear that the public agrees.”

The idea of a ‘buy British’ campaign was proposed by the Liberal Democrats in response to the imposition of 10% tariffs on UK goods being imported into the USA. Made in Britain has backed that campaign and has written to Sir Kier Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey to underline its established, industry-led, not-for-profit, independent and widely recognised efforts to support UK manufacturing in the UK and around the world.

Made in Britain has long strived to support sustainable growth within British manufacturing and production, supporting thousands of members across its trade organisation since its inception over a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A YouGov poll has revealed a desire for more British products in shops

Member businesses can display the officially recognised Made in Britain trademark on their products to confirm their commitment to UK manufacturing and to maintaining the highest standards of quality, as well as environmental and social values. This trademark, which is recognised by 50% of UK adults, goes a long way towards solving the real-world retail problems. As presented by this YouGov, 44% of respondents suggesting that clear Made in Britain labelling would encourage them to buy domestically produced goods.

For more information on the Made in Britain campaign, visit the website: https://www.madeinbritain.org/