Alton Towers Resort appoints its first ever Chief Thrillseeker - aged 72

Alton Towers Resort is demonstrating there is no age limit to adventure this summer - by appointing a 72-year-old gran as its first ever Chief Thrillseeker.

Trailblazer Jackie Smith, from Wiltshire, has devoted her entire life to adventure - becoming the first woman to join the British Army Parachute Regiment’s Freefall Display Team, the Red Devils, in 1971 at the age of just 19.

Two years later she became the first woman to receive the Parachute Regiment’s prestigious red beret.

In 1978 she entered the record books at the parachuting World Championships when she became the first skydiver to hit dead-centre on the electronic scoring pad in all ten rounds. That was followed a year later by a nomination as BBC Sports Personality of the year.

In a career that has incorporated over 5,000 parachute jumps, Jackie has touched down everywhere from Yosemite National Park in California to Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro.

It is these stand-out achievements that has seen Alton Towers Resort appoint Jackie as their first ever Chief Thrillseeker as the iconic theme park continues to be the ultimate location for friends and family of all ages to share incredible experiences together.

The 12-month-role will see Jackie draw from her lifetime of adrenaline-fuelled adventure to provide unrivalled expertise to the teams at Alton Towers Resort. Her responsibilities will include taking part in a biannual Thrillseeker Summit - to ensure the resort continues to offer the ultimate experience for visitors of all ages.

But before that, Jackie’s first day on the job as Chief Thrillseeker saw her take on Alton Towers’ most iconic attraction - Nemesis Reborn - to experience the unrivalled thrills of the revamped ride, following an 18-month transformation, which saw the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long replaced.

In addition, new state-of-the-art audio visual technology brings the creature that gives the ride its name vividly to life, plunging visitors into a uniquely immersive experience from the outset.

Not only a legend of her industry Jackie, who grew up near Middlesbrough and now lives near the Stonehenge, is a grandmother to four kids aged between two and 11.

Jackie said: “It’s my absolute honour to be appointed Alton Towers’ first Chief Thrillseeker.

“Alton Towers sets the bar worldwide for thrill-seekers and I can’t wait to bring my expertise from a life-time of adventure to help ensure they continue to set new standards.

“My first time on the iconic Nemesis Reborn definitely met my high standards for thrills - it felt like my first jump all over again!

“Being here today makes me realise how a theme park like Alton Towers is a real family affair, and I hope that my new role as Chief Thrillseeker showcases just how those of all ages can enjoy the experience.”

To mark Jackie’s appointment and celebrate the unrivalled, multi-generational appeal of Alton Towers Resort, operator Merlin is offering kids’ tickets for just £19 to the resort this summer as part of its Real Fun Deals promotion. The same offer applies to Chessington World of Adventures, Thorpe Park, LEGOLAND Windsor, and Warwick Castle.*

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re so excited to welcome the inspirational Jackie to our team. Her seven decades of thrills expertise is sure to elevate our attractions at Alton Towers.

“Alton Towers is the beating heart of UK thrill-seeking, offering fantastic attractions for all ages, from kids to grandparents. Jackie, a true female trailblazer, shows that you’re never too old for thrills.

“As part of our summer of fun, we’re making it even easier to enjoy a thrilling day out with great offers for all members of the family.”

Jackie’s Greatest Adventures

- Base-jumping off El Capitan, in Yosemite National Park

“I was in the states training for the 1981 World Championships at the time. We were at a barbecue and one of the lads said, ‘ Shall we jump off El Capitan?’, so we drove through the night and hiked up there. Leaping headfirst down the side of this 3,000ft high cliff face was the most incredible adrenaline rush of my entire life.”

- Opening The 1986 Commonwealth Games while four months pregnant

“This was one of my hairiest jumps. When we set off, the weather above Edinburgh was great, but it suddenly turned and started blowing a gale. When I was coming in to land on the pitch at Meadowbank stadium I was caught by a huge gust that essentially folded my parachute in half. Those final moments were nerve-wracking but I landed in one piece. That morning I had been feeling unwell, and a week later I found out why - I was four months pregnant at the time with my first child and didn’t know it.”

- Jumping behind the iron curtain

“A three-strong team of us from the Red Devils were invited to compete at a competition in Hungary in 1974. At the time it was still behind the Iron Curtain - so there was a huge amount of paranoia. There was a concern from the authorities that we might have been spying for Britain so we were followed absolutely everywhere by armed guards - even in the drop zone. We couldn’t even go to the toilet without an escort.”

- Landing on Copacabana beach

“As part of the Red Devils we would perform at countless events in a single day. I don’t think there’s a single field in Britain I haven’t landed in. And as ambassadors for the British Army we would tour the globe as well. When we visited Brazil we were treated like rock stars - there was so much interest in us - and me in particular as I was the first female Red Devil. The standout moment from that trip was parachuting into Copacabana beach in Rio.”

Blazing a trail for female parachutists

“When I joined the army women were forbidden from parachuting. At 19 years old I was stationed in Aldershot which was the home of the Parachute Regiment. I saw the guys training and something just clicked in me. I pestered my commanding officer to let me take basic training. At the time the top brass wouldn’t let women jump because they were worried they would flash their knickers on the way down. It was absolutely ridiculous. Eventually my persistence paid off and I was allowed to take basic training and I never looked back.”