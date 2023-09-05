Alton Towers’ brand-new scare attraction is the first of its kind and it looks truly terrifying

Alton Towers Resort has revealed a new UK first attraction coming to the theme park this autumn. In time for the annual Scarefest event, Alton Towers has unveiled UK’s first terrifying escape maze opening this October.

The UK’s largest theme park has partnered with YouTube sensation, Daz Games aka Daz Black, to create a horrifyingly unique and totally immersive scare attraction where escape room meets live action scare maze in Daz Games: PANIC.

The brand-new scare attraction is the first of its kind, where players will be given a wristband and released into the attraction to compete to find two unique symbols and exit within seven minutes, however they will not be alone. Daz Games: PANIC will put players through an intense series of tests to challenge the mind and body, as they race against the clock to find the symbols and escape, before being trapped in the game forever.

In a chilling promo video released by the Resort, Daz’s AI technology has been corrupted and taken over the maze. A brave thrillseeker can be seen running down a dark corridor lined with chain link fencing, searching for the unique symbols before becoming face-to-face with terror.

Alton Towers has unveiled its new attraction for Halloween

In addition to the terrifying new escape maze, guests can expect more creepy scares, shocks and spooktacular thrills than ever before as the Resort has announced two new scare attractions, Burial Grounds, a free-flowing outdoor scare zone shadowed by the mighty Wicker Man and Altonville Mine Tours.

Fan-favourite attractions including The Attic: Terror of the Towers, Darkest Depths and Trick O Treat Town with HARIBO will be returning for the Scarefest.

Alton Towers Scarefest

When is it?

Scarefest will take place at Alton Towers Resort from Saturday, October 7 to Sunday , and then each day from Friday 13, to Tuesday October 31.

During the Halloween Scarefest, rides will be operating until 9pm.