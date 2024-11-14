Ambitious plans to put Leicester on the map as a Music City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ambitious plans to make Leicester one of the UK’s foremost music cities have been unveiled at the Leicester Business Festival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly formed Leicester Music Board (LMB) will champion the city’s music scene and raise the profile of its diverse and vibrant music industry on a national stage.

The LMB is a partnership of music industry and education organisations and professionals working together to support the growth of the city’s music industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being supported by Leicester City Council to build on the success of the inaugural Leicester Music Conference which attracted more than 300 delegates, and engaged 30 music organisations, along with many emerging and established artists.

Yasin El Ashrafi at the Leicester Music Conference

Greg Aiello, MD of PPL PRS, said: “Leicester has a long history of creating amazing talent, and nurturing the creative arts. Music has been, and will continue to be the heartbeat of this great city. The Leicester Music Board aims to put music at the forefront, working with and building out the ecosystem that is already in place, as well as supporting those initiatives that will really drive change and growth.

“As an industry, music not only contributes to the success of those wonderful creators that make the music we all love, but also to the many businesses, venues, communities and behind the scenes teams that help to showcase the talent. It is an exciting time to be part of a forward thinking board that captures that same spirit of creativity, championing music for the benefit of the Leicester community.”

One of the first tasks of the new board will be to guide the development of the Leicester Music Conference and Festival 2025, which is expanding across two days next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Young People’s Music Careers Conference will form the first day on Thursday 27 February 2025, followed by the Leicester Music Conference for industry professionals at all career stages on Friday 28 February 2025.

Leicester Music Board

Taking place at the city centre’s 2Funky music venue, it will feature industry panels, networking opportunities, one-to-ones with industry professionals, live performances and workshops.

Yasin El Ashrafi, who founded the Leicester Music Conference and has been an integral part of the city’s music industry for more than a decade, said: “I’m genuinely excited about our ambitions for the city. With a powerful blend of expertise across music, education and community, we have an incredible foundation to build upon.

“Our focus is to expand the music conference, conduct a thorough mapping and audit of local music businesses, and collaborate on creating a lifelong music strategy for our city. Together, we’re working to elevate Leicester’s music scene, ensuring it remains vibrant, inclusive, and impactful for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key aim is to develop better pathways into industry careers through the development of a ‘lifelong’ music strategy for the city, from early years music education through to professional industry careers. It aims to ensure opportunities exist within the city to stop the exodus of talent.

Sarah Barton-Wales, Head of Leicestershire Music, said: “Leicester Music Board is leading the way to bridge the gap between music education and the music industry and I am delighted that Leicestershire Music (as the strategic lead organisation for Leicestershire Music Hub) is represented on the Board.

“Progression pathways into a career in music, in its broadest sense, are unique and individual and there is a lot of work to do to educate parents and schools in the many ways in which this can be achieved. This includes encouraging creativity back into the curriculum, formal qualifications such as BTEC and GCSE music and opportunities outside of the classroom to get real world experience. Not to mention the level of support and opportunities that young people need in order to make that leap from education into work.

“The Board will place industry and education side by side to make sure that young people are supported into a career much better and equipped with the skills to build their careers in the way that they want to. Leicester, with its diverse and vibrant music scene, offers young people a wealth of career opportunities on their doorstep and the Board will help to advocate for Leicester City and all it has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also strengthen grassroots support for the city’s music community through collaboration, fundraising and events creating opportunities for musicians, producers and industry professionals.

Tania Lee, founder of UMC Management and a champion of women in music, said: “The launch of the Leicester Music Board marks an exciting milestone for the city's creative community, promising to amplify the voices and talents of local musicians, venues, and industry professionals.

“From a community perspective, the Board represents a dedicated effort to celebrate and nurture Leicester's rich musical heritage while creating new opportunities for growth and inclusivity. By focusing on supporting artists, preserving grassroots venues, and fostering a vibrant music culture, the Board aims to make Leicester a hub for diverse musical experiences.

“For residents and creatives alike, this initiative brings hope for increased investment, collaboration, and visibility, ensuring that music continues to be a unifying force that reflects the city's dynamic and multicultural identity. The community's involvement and support for this endeavour are essential, as the Board seeks to empower local voices and transform Leicester into a thriving centre for music innovation and cultural pride.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Music Mapping process - supported by Liverpool Music Board - and community consultation has also been launched today. The mapping will provide a snapshot of the current music businesses and music education providers located in Leicester City, with the view to informing the strategy to address gaps in provision and unlock funding for the city.

The mapping will also feed into a national database of music venues in the UK to help organisations such as UK Music advocate and lobby on behalf of the creative economy. In Liverpool, its mapping has already been used to put on new night bus routes to better serve the night-time economy.

The Leicester Music Board is made up of representatives from HQ CAN, 2Funky Arts, Leicester City Council, TiME – Technology in Music Education UK, National Youth Jazz Collective, Leicestershire Music, UMC Management, PPL PRS and DMU.

To stay up to date with the conference news, go to www.leicestermusicconference.co.uk

To submit a venue or education provider to the mapping, please contact [email protected]