A rare vintage Ferrari owned by Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is predicted to fetch up to £670,000 when it goes under the hammer at Christie's next month.

The 250 GT model, with coachwork by Pininfarina, will be auctioned at Christie's prestigious 'Exceptional Sale' on November 20, in Paris, France.

Equipped with wire-spoke wheels, the sleek black coupe is the 11th of only 353 models of its kind built from 1955 to 1960, said the London-based auction house.

First unveiled at the 1958 Paris Motor Show beneath the iconic glass dome of the Grand Palais, the Ferrari will now be auctioned just a few steps away from its original debut spot, 66 years later. At the time it offered a 12-cylinder, 240-horsepower engine with highly desirable and advanced Weber carburettors.

Angelina Jolie, 49, and the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Pininfarina Estimate. It will go under the hammer in Paris on Wednesday, November 20 Picture: Newsflash | Newsflash

The auction house expects the Ferrari to fetch between €600,000 (£503,589) and €800,000 (£671,390) at the sale.

Christie's said in a statement obtained by Newsflash: "This legendary coupe will be one of the highlights of The Exceptional Sale auction, which each year brings together some of the most extraordinary objects in every category. Sometimes the world of cinema and the world of auction houses overlap in the spotlight…

The 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Pininfarina Estimate. It will be sold in Paris on November 20 Picture: Christie’s/Newsflash | Christie's/Newsflash

"Legendary objects owned by the world's greatest film stars are clearly at home at Christie's all around the world: from Elizabeth Taylor's legendary jewels to Catherine Deneuve's iconic Yves Saint Laurent wardrobe, to the fabulous Aston Martin driven by James Bond in No Time to Die (acquired for more than EUR three million).

"In November 2024, Christie's will be rolling out its red carpet in Paris for Jolie's Ferrari 250 GT. As one of the most sought-after classic cars in the world, it combines elegance and horsepower, and undoubtedly belongs in the category of the finest objets d'art."

The auction house continued: "With this Ferrari 250 GT, the star will be offering collectors the object of one of her greatest passions. Car enthusiasts and film aficionados will find here an exceptional opportunity to acquire a unique object!"

