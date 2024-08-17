Alan passed away in Thailand | Julie Robertson

An appeal has been launched to help the daughters of a well-known British man after his sudden death in Thailand.

Alan Carr Bryan died at his hotel in Pataya on July 28 and daughter Abigail Ilsley and step-daughter Natalie Parish have travelled out to the Far East for his funeral and to conclude his affairs.

But with Alan’s travel insurance having expired, the pair have been left with bills of around £6,000.

Julie Robertson is Alan’s ex-wife and Abigail’s mum: “I am his ex-wife but we had been in touch constantly through our daughter,” she said.

“We were still friends, we had always been friends.

“He used to phone me from Thailand and would would introduce me as his wife. I would say ‘We have been divorced for 24 years’.

The family became concerned when contact with Alan ceased abruptly: “He was supposed to be in contact with us but we could not get hold of him,“said Julie.

“His phone was just ringing, his Thai phone was just ringing - then one of his friends told us he had found him in his hotel room and he had passed away.”

Alan was insured but had not realised his insurance ran out halfway through his two-month stay.

Abigail and Natalie have been staying with a friend of Alan’s while in Pataya but still face a steep bill for travel and to cover funeral and paper work costs,

“We have raised about £2,100 but it was four grand just for the flight,” said Julie, who has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs.

Alan with daughter Abigail on her wedding day | Julie Robertson

Seventy-one-year-old Alan was a well-known figure in Sunderland.

Nicknamed The Bear because of his size, he went to Red House Comprehensive and was the number one shot putter in the country at the age of 15.

He played rugby for Belford House and football for various teams, and worked as a bus driver and as a bouncer at venues in the city centre.

A cremation ceremony has been held in Thailand and a memorial service will be held on a date to be arranged.