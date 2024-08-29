Are British expats who drive Fords taking over Spain?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With so many of us dreaming of a life in the sun, it is understandable that so many British citizens are moving over to Spain, but what are they driving?

According to Statista, the amount of Brits moving overseas to Spain began to rise after the 90s, peaking in 2013 and staying consistent ever since with not even Brexit depleting the numbers too significantly.

Amongst the hundreds of expats starting a policy with insurance broker, Sterling, each year, one of the top car policies owned are for Ford vehicles.

Sterling policies for Ford owners are on a positive trajectory among Spain expats (steadily increasing between 2022 and 2024), overtaking many other vehicles owned by expats.

Ford policies amongst expats in Spain have even begun to rival the popularity of Volkswagen, which has led the way for Sterling customers for years and was one of the most popular passenger car brands in Spain in 2023.

Manager at Sterling, Peter Cook, thinks Brits in their Ford cars will become part of Spanish life for years to come.

"British expats are making their mark on Spain, and it’s not just with their love of tea and queuing,” he said.

“The data shows that Fords are the go-to car for those making the move to the sunny south. It seems that the iconic blue oval is becoming as much a part of the Spanish landscape as tapas and siestas."

38% of Ford drivers in Spain are from Generation X, and polls reveal that Generation X are the most likely generation to immigrate to Spain with 40% of British expats in Spain being in that age group, so this could be the reason for the car brand’s growing popularity across the Mediterranian sea.

Ford was the first automobile manufacturer to bring hands-free driving to Spain last year so, along with all the Ford-driving expats, it looks like the company is becoming very much part of Spain’s culture with British expats leading the way.