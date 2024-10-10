Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arla, the UK’s leading dairy cooperative, has today launched a nationwide initiative to ensure fresh dairy provision in food charities across the country.

This comes after insights revealed an estimated 450,000 people who rely on these schemes do not have access to fresh dairy, with charities forced to decline donations due to a lack of storage facilities.

According to FareShare, the UK’s biggest food redistribution charity, fresh dairy products are among the most requested items by users of the 8,000 charities it provides food to.

In a recent survey of its charity partners, almost all (96%) said fresh dairy was in high demand and that they weren’t able to store enough to meet the needs of users, while all respondents agreed that not having enough fridge space prevented them from always offering the most nutritious products to the people they support.

In response, Arla is providing fully-stocked-and-sponsored fridges to charities across the country, starting with the roll out of 100 fridges to FareShare charities.

To mark the start of this initiative and raise awareness of the issue, Arla has also launched the world’s first free milk ATM machine in London. The innovative milk dispensing machine appeared in North London earlier this week, allowing people to receive fresh milk at the push of a button.

Jonathan Dixon, Senior Vice President at Arla said: “We are on a mission to enhance the accessibility of nutritious dairy products for communities across the UK. Too many charities have to turn away fresh dairy donations because they have nowhere to store it, but by working with FareShare we hope to overcome that.”

It comes after a study commissioned by Arla found that half of adults (50 per cent) couldn’t imagine not having access to milk on a daily basis, with 76 per cent consuming it at least a few times a week.

Meanwhile, 62 per cent were not aware that not all foodbanks have fridges and therefore can’t store fresh dairy products, with 53 per cent of the opinion that everyone should be able to easily get dairy based foods.

Ben Ashmore, Head of External Affairs at FareShare, said: “Our charities report that the demand for nutritious dairy products is increasing, but many lack the infrastructure to store refrigerated items safely. Thanks to Arla’s generous commitment to donating fridges to charities across the UK, many of these organisations can now offer a more varied range of nutritious food.

"This donation helps strengthen the capacity of our charity network, enabling them to support their communities better. We are incredibly grateful to Arla for their ongoing support in helping us turn surplus food into a force for good, reducing waste, and creating healthier, more resilient communities.”

The research by Arla went on to show that although 89 per cent of UK adults believe dairy is important to their diet, a quarter don’t prioritise it.

With 65 per cent believing there is a general lack of understanding around the health advantages of dairy, 52 per cent say they would be more likely to increase their intake if they were more aware of its benefits.

Nichola Ludlam-Raine, a UK Specialist Registered Dietitian said: “As a registered dietitian, I strongly support initiatives like this that provide increased access to dairy products.

“A 200ml glass of milk provides protein, as well as the minerals calcium and iodine too, so regular consumption can help ensure we meet our daily needs for these particular nutrients.

“Having access to fresh milk can also encourage healthier eating habits, such as making time for breakfast. A nutritious breakfast might include wholegrain cereal, milk, and fruit, providing a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre to start the day well.”

Arla has been a dedicated and longstanding charity partner with FareShare for over eight years, continuing to support the valuable work they do across the country. During this time, the equivalent of more than 10 million meals have been diverted to help feed and support those in need across the UK.