A look at historical pubs and restaurants that have been asked to change their name due to ‘offensive’ names.

The legendary Old Sly Fox pub first opened back in 1891 and has since welcomed in a host of famous faces including Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy but PETA (People For Ethical Treatment of Animals) argue that the historical name is ‘unfair’ to the animals and encourages negative stereotypes.

Vice president of PETA, Elisa Allen, wrote a letter to the pub asking it consider changing its name to better reflect the nation’s growing care for animals.

She suggested using a name like "Clever Fox" instead of "Sly Fox," saying that words are powerful and can spread negative perceptions.

Speaking to the Telegraph, she said: "Due to The Sly Old Fox's rich history in Birmingham, this was the perfect fit for a request. If they changed their name, it could inspire other pubs to take note and would go some way towards encouraging respect – and even awe – for foxes."

But many users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to ridicule the gesture with comments like ‘Foxes can’t read’ and another saying ‘We are doomed.’

But what about other historical pubs and restaurants that have been asked to change their name due to ‘offensive’ names?

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, St Albans in Hertfordshire

The Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Pub is one of several that claim to be the oldest in England, dating back to 793 AD. The name is a nod toward the sport of cock fighting which was popular at the time. In a letter similar to the one written to the Sly Old Fox, in 2015 PETA wrote to the pub's landlord and its owners, Mitchells & Butlers, requesting that they change the name due to its cockfighting association. The pub declined and maintains its name to this day.

The Midget Pub in Abingdon, Oxfordshire

The Oxfordshire pub changed its name following a campaign highlighting concerns about outdated and offensive language. The Midget, part of the Greene King chain, was originally named after the MG Midget sports car, a nod to the town’s automotive history.

However, disability advocates criticized the use of the word "midget," arguing it was offensive and stereotypes people with dwarfism.

A petition calling for the name change received over 1,000 signatures, prompting Greene King to act.

The pub has now been renamed The Roaring Raindrop, maintaining its connection to Abingdon’s motoring heritage.

The Black Bitch in Linlithgow, Scotland

This historic pub’s name refers to a local legend involving a black greyhound but concerns about its potential racial connotations led to a campaign for renaming. The pub faced significant backlash from locals who argued that the name is an integral part of Linlithgow’s history, as one of the oldest in Scotland. Despite this, Greene King decided to rename it as part of efforts to ensure inclusivity.

A Salt N Battered, Sheffield

This small chip shop in Sheffield amused customers with its outrageous play on words.‘The Chip Diaries’ blog said: ‘There is possibly no chip shop with a funnier moniker than A Salt N Battered.’

Despite this, the pub shut due to ‘uneconomical technical difficulties’ back in 2021.

Fanny’s Kebabs, Stoke Newington, London

This London based kebab restaurant sparked both amusement and criticism due to the slang word for woman's anatomy, ‘fanny’. The restaurant argued that it referred to its founder and chose to keep the name, while making the branding slightly more neutral.

The Black Boy Pub, Shinfield, Berkshire

The Black Boy in Shinfield is now called The Shinfield Arms after the managing director of Greene King said there was a perception that the name was linked with racism. Links to the mining industry and a nickname for Charles II were also some other suggested possibilities for the name. There still remain nearly 70 pubs with the same name, but numbers are declining.