Supermarket meal deals are under threat as hundreds of workers at the UK’s largest sandwich supplier have voted to strike. It is thought that more than 500 workers at Greencore, who supply sandwiches to major supermarkets and food outlets including M&S and Boots are demanding an increase to their £10.53-an-hour pay.

If a deal is not met the staff members will go on strike for almost a month, from September 11 to October 9. Greencore made 975million sandwiches last year, supplying food chains at major supermarkets and high street chains such as Starbucks.

The food supplier says that 52 percent of sandwiches that are bought in supermarkets are part of a meal deal. The Unite union says the workers at Greencore’s Manton Wood site in Worksop, Notts , will strike over poverty levels of pay and claims it is likely to lead to a shortage of sandwiches on the shelves.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Their employer, while making substantial profits, sees fit not to share the spoils with its workers.”

In October, Greencore reported full-year revenue of £1.7billion — up from £1.3billion in 2021.

The supplier said it had been in talks with the union over pay since January and was disappointed a pay offer was rejected.