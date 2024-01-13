Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents discovered the Asda supermarket in Fleetwood, Lancashire, was closed due to "technical problems" on Saturday morning (January 13).

People quickly took to social media to warn other shoppers about the unexpected closure.

The Asda supermarket on Cop Lane in Fleetwood, Lancashire, was closed due to "technical problems" (Credit: Google)

"It was at 7am when I went. Computer problems I was told," one person wrote.

"They had no idea when it would be fixed."

Another added: "Yes it was closed at 7am this morning. They wouldn't let me in."