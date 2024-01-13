Asda supermarket forced to close due to 'technical problems'
A supermarket was temporarily closed due to "technical problems".
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents discovered the Asda supermarket in Fleetwood, Lancashire, was closed due to "technical problems" on Saturday morning (January 13).
People quickly took to social media to warn other shoppers about the unexpected closure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It was at 7am when I went. Computer problems I was told," one person wrote.
"They had no idea when it would be fixed."
Another added: "Yes it was closed at 7am this morning. They wouldn't let me in."
Asda has been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.