Here’s when all the major supermarkets will be open this May bank holiday

Whether you need to pop to Aldi to pick up a last minute food shop before your well-deserved day off, or Tesco is your local, here’s when the shops will be open for the last May bank holiday weekend. And as the weather is set to be warmer this could be the perfect time to get family and friends together for a gather or a BBQ.

Most supermarkets have already released their summer food ranges - with an extensive choice of meat bundles, vegetarian and vegan options. But along with the longer weekend, supermarket usually change their opening times during bank holidays. We have rounded up all the bank holiday times you need to be aware of.

When are the bank holidays in May?

May Day Bank Holiday - Monday, May 1

Coronation of King Charles III Bank Holiday - Monday, May 8

Spring Bank Holiday - Monday, May 29

When will shops be open this bank holiday Monday?

Aldi

Aldi stores will be open until 8pm on Monday 29 May in England and Wales, while stores in Scotland will be open until 10pm as usual.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website.

Tesco

Tesco stores will be open as normal over the weekend leading up to the bank holiday on Monday. However on bank holiday Monday (29 May) the majority of Tesco’s larger stores will be open from 8am to 6pm instead of their usual 10pm or 24 hour service. However Tesco Express stores will be open as normal. It is advised you check Tesco’s store locator to confirm times at your local branch.

Lidl

Lidl has said store opening times will vary depending on your location but according to Lidl’s store locator most branches in England and Wales will be open from 8am to 8pm on 29 May.

However, check Lidl’s store locator to confirm times at your local branch.

Sainsbury’s

Most larger Sainsbury’s stores will be open from 8am until 8pm on 29 May for shoppers looking to grab their essentials this bank holiday. Smaller Sainsbury’s Local shops will be open from 7am until 11pm as normal. However, times may differ based on location so make sure you use Sainsbury’s online tool before heading out to the shops.

Iceland

The Iceland website confirms the stores will be open on May bank holiday, however it has not specified times. Use Iceland’s online tool to check your local store.

Morrisons