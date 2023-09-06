Asda has launched a new ‘Spin the Wheel’ game giving customers a guaranteed Cashpot bonus every time they ‘spin’

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda will be giving away £15m to customers throughout September to mark the first birthday of its hugely popular Asda Rewards loyalty app. The supermarket has launched a new ‘Spin the Wheel’ game in its Rewards app giving customers a guaranteed Cashpot bonus every time they ‘spin’ during September.

To win their share of the £15m up for grabs, customers need to spend £5 or more in-store or online, scan their Rewards app and spin the wheel. Depending on where the wheel lands, 50p, £1, £5 or £100 will be added to their Cashpots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £15m Spin the Wheel bonus is the single biggest giveaway since Asda Rewards launched 12 months ago. More than seven million customers have used the app since launch and have earned over £200m in their Cashpots, which they can use to reduce their grocery bills.

To celebrate Asda Rewards’ first birthday, from September 21 to September 24, Asda will also have a physical version of Spin the Wheel game at fifteen of its stores, including Watford, Derby and Pudsey.

Customers shopping at one of these stores will be able to play the physical version of the game and will be in with a chance of winning merchandise and a range of Asda products.

Asda has launched a new ‘Spin the Wheel’ game in its Rewards app

Mark Baxter, senior director for loyalty at Asda, said: “We launched Asda Rewards last year to reward customers for simply shopping at Asda. Since then, over seven million customers have been earning pounds by buying star products and completing missions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are always looking at new ways to give back to our customers via Asda Rewards, so we’re excited to be celebrating its first birthday by rewarding our customers with a guaranteed Cashpot bonus throughout September.”

Asda Rewards provides customers with the chance to earn pounds, rather than points, each time they purchase certain products or complete a milestone mission. New Asda Rewards users will also be able to take advantage of the First Scan Bonus, until Saturday, September 30.