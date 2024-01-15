Train drivers are staging a series of fresh strikes over a pay dispute

Train drivers will stage a series of fresh strikes and an overtime ban from the end of the month in a long-running pay dispute, their union Aslef announced. Members of Aslef will take part in a rolling programme of one-day strikes from January 30 to February 5 and ban overtime for nine days from January 29.

The union said it wanted to put pressure on “intransigent” train operating companies as well as the “tone-deaf Tory government” to give train drivers their first pay rise in almost five years.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We have given the Government every opportunity to come to the table but it has now been a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport. It’s clear they do not want to resolve this dispute. Many of our members have not had a single penny increase to their pay for half a decade, during which time inflation has soared and, with it, the cost of living.

“Train drivers didn’t even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when we worked throughout lockdown as key workers, risking our lives, to move goods around the country and to enable NHS and other workers to get to work. The Tory government has now tried its old trick of changing the rules. When they couldn’t win they brought in minimum service levels legislation.

“But this new law, as we told officials during the consultation period, won’t ease industrial strife. It will just make it worse. There is, frankly, no excuse for this nonsense. The Government and train operating companies (TOCs) should come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways.”

The Prime Minister's official spokesman responded: "This is extremely disappointing, not least to commuters who have already been so badly hit by Aslef’s decision to continually strike. Drivers continue to be paid far above what the average person in the UK receives. Rail companies have made a fair and reasonable offer and we would encourage them to step back from this action."

He added: "Individuals who are receiving £60,000 to £70,000-a-year demanding pay rises which are above those in the private sector and taxpayers’ receive, it’s not reasonable and it’s one that puts them at odds with a number of public sector workers."

Affected train companies - full list of strike dates

Tuesday 30 January: Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink, South Western Railway and SWR Island Line

Wednesday 31 January: Northern Trains, Transpennine Express

Friday 2 February: Greater Anglia, C2C, LNER

Saturday 3 February: West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway

Monday 5 February: Great Western, CrossCountry, Chiltern