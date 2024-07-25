Baby boom for giraffe herd at Whipsnade Zoo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservation zoo welcomes second baby giraffe in a month

Whipsnade Zoo has welcomed a second endangered reticulated giraffe calf, just a few weeks after the arrival of another.

The baby boy, an important addition to the conservation breeding programme, was born to mum Luna and dad Bashu on Monday 15 July, just three weeks after fellow mum Ijuma had her baby girl.

Proving good things come to those who wait, Luna endured a tough eight-hour labour, before delivering her calf at 1am.

Newly born giraffe calves explore their outside paddock for the first time at Whipsnade Zoo

The newborn was already standing and exploring the safe indoors of his new home after a few hours, but needed to be carefully monitored by keepers and vets, as his right front hoof appeared hyperextended, which meant it periodically bent the wrong way as he walked.

Mark Holden, head of the large hoofstock team at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “We’re very excited about the arrival of a second giraffe calf at Whipsnade Zoo – we haven’t had two giraffe calves born here at the same time in over 30 years.”

“Luna is taking great care of her new arrival, and is keeping a watchful eye on him at all times – but right now he needs a little more attention from us and the vets too.

“Standing at approximately six-feet-tall already, he’s a big boy. He’s able to stand and walk, which means he can comfortably suckle from mum, but we need to be sure that his front hoof can bear his full weight as he grows.

Newly born male giraffe calf with mum Luna in their outdoor paddock

“We will be closely monitoring the new calf over the next few days to keep track of how his hoof is faring, but it seems to be righting itself already, and he was seen galloping around the paddock for the first time today alongside his new sister.”

The birth of the new boy brings Whipsnade Zoo’s giraffe herd to a total of six, a welcome boost to the international conservation breeding programme (EEP) for reticulated giraffes, who are endangered due to illegal hunting, habitat destruction, and conflict with humans in unstable parts of Africa.