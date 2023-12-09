"He is my best friend and I thought we had the rest of our lives together": Mum desperate to find heart donor for baby son or he could die before Christmas

Baby born with heart failure needs a transplant or he could die before Christmas. Picture: Newcastle Hospitals / SWNS

A baby born with heart failure is fighting for his life and desperately needs a transplant - or he could die before Christmas. George Wathey is one of the UK’s youngest patients waiting for a new heart but his life may tragically be cut short unless a suitable donor is found.

Mum, Emma Wathey, 27, was given the devastating news after her son was born a healthy 7lbs 12oz last month. But days after his birth, Emma woke to find him looking grey in his Moses basket, and she immediately called an ambulance.

He was sent to the Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital where a scan confirmed he was suffering from heart failure. Doctors told Emma if a suitable donor is not found he could die before Christmas.

Emma, who has not left her little boy’s side as he fights for life in paediatric intensive care, said: “It’s like a nightmare you cannot wake up from – you’re confused, frustrated – and everything is changing all the time and all you want is for him to be better. I’m just taking each day as it comes – there’s nothing more I can do – I just wish I could fix him.

"I didn’t think this could happen and was really surprised babies can have heart transplants. It’s just all so hard to take in – there’s been that much going on and his birth seems so long ago – it’s like a distant memory."

Emma, from Teeside, is now desperately hoping a suitable donor is found to save her little boy

Emma, from Teeside, is now desperately hoping a suitable donor is found to save her little boy. She said: "If the day comes, it’s a pure selfless act to save others – one I would be forever grateful for. I never imagined I’d be in this position – you feel so helpless – but I just need to do something and anything which helps to raise awareness of organ donation is so important.

“It’s been just me and George right from the beginning, we’ve had a difficult journey right from the start but we got through it together. Even before he came into the world, he got me through those difficult first few months of pregnancy. He is my best friend and I thought we had the rest of our lives together, I can’t imagine my life without my little boy and having to say goodbye after such a short amount of time together."