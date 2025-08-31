A baby has died of whooping cough in the UK after the mum did not get vaccinated against the infection while pregnant.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death, which happened between January and June this year, is the first fatal case of the infection in the UK this year.

The baby’s mum, who has not been identified, had not had the vaccine, which is usually offered at 20 weeks pregnant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough, which can be dangerous for very young babies. Pregnant women will usually be offered a vaccine called ADACEL that protects against whooping cough, diphtheria and tetanus, according to the NHS.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA deputy director, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have so tragically lost their baby.

“Ensuring women are vaccinated in pregnancy has never been more important. It is vital that pregnant women and young infants receive their vaccines at the right time, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks.

A baby has died of whooping cough in the UK after the mum did not get vaccinated against the infection while pregnant. Stock image. | Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com

“This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth. We want to ensure every expectant mother is offered the vaccine at the optimal time and understands that this vaccine is the best way to protect their baby during those crucial first weeks after birth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whooping cough is an infection of the lungs and breathing tubes. It spreads very easily and can be serious, as stated by the NHS.

After about a week, a child or an adult with whooping cough will get coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are worse at night, will may make a "whoop" sound – a gasp for breath between coughs, will also may have difficulty breathing after a coughing bout and may turn blue or grey.

It’s also possible they may bring up a thick mucus which can make them vomit and may become very red in the face. The cough may last for several weeks or months. Babies under 12 months old with whooping cough have an increased chance of having problems such as dehydration, breathing difficulties, pneumonia and seizures.

It’s not known how old the baby who died was and it’s also unclear exactly why the mum did not have the vaccine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Amirthalingam added: “If you are pregnant and approaching 20 weeks, and haven’t been offered the whooping cough vaccine, please speak to your GP or midwife today to find out how you can get your vaccine.”

It comes just days after health minister Stephen Kinnock said it is “common sense” for parents to vaccinate their children, amid what he described as a rise in “vaccine hesitancy” following the Covid pandemic.