Barclays app down: Users left frustrated after being unable to logon to mobile banking app
Barclays said they were working to get the service back up and running after it went down for several hours from Tuesday morning.
Barclays online customers were facing hours of outage on Tuesday, according to Downdetector. The vast majority of issues related to customers struggling with their mobile banking app.
According to Downdetector, 67% of users reported problems with their mobile banking app, 31% online banking and 2% of customers reported issues accessing their account balances. The issues mostly appear to be affecting those in London, Manchester, and Kingston Upon Hull.
Many have taken their frustrations on X, formerly Twitter, criticising the bank for its slow response. One said: “Barclays banking app not working, meaning thousands of people are potentially not able to pay for items that they could need, this shows why we need cash.”
Another wrote: “Adding my voice to the many. Barclays app not working for me also, can’t confirm an online payment, so stuck…yeah.”
Barclays, in a response, confirmed that it was experiencing technical issues. It said: “We’re so sorry you’re still not able to use our app or online banking. We’re very busy over the phone at the moment - we appreciate your patience whilst we’re working to get everything back up and running.
“You can also use your cards and cash machines as normal. Thanks for continuing to bear with us.”