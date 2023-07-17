Barclays has confirmed it is set to close more branches across the UK in a fresh blow to the high street.

Barclays have announced they will be closing another 14 branches by the end of the year. The new list comes as the banking firm previously shared they would be shutting at least 142 branches in 2023 and 2024.

Customers in Potters Bar, Thirsk and Malton are among those who will now be expected to go online or head to their next-nearest branch. A Barclays spokesperson previously said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods. We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

