A cyclist who was found lying next to his bike was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man who was found lying on a pavement next to his bike has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 46-year-old man was found on the pavement after police officers from South Yorkshire Police were travelling along Barnsley Road in the direction of Sheffield city centre at around 4.25am on Saturday (December 23) when they spotted the man lying on the pavement.

The police have now issued an appeal for witnesses to assist them in their investigation. A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are investigating how the cyclist has sustained his injuries and the circumstances that have led to him falling from his bike.

“Did you witness anything? Do you have dashcam footage of the cyclist prior to the collision? If you believe you can help please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 198 of 23 December 2023.