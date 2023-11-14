Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bristol City council has declared a major incident over concerns of the safety of a tower block containing 400 tenants. Barton House in Barton Hill is being evacuated this evening and through the night as the council has asked residents to leave immediately and stay with friends and family for a short time.

A nearby mosque has been set up as a rest centre for those who can’t find alternative accommodation. The council says this is a precautionary measure after undertaking a survey relating to the age and construction of the 1950s tower block.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey of the 98-flat block discovered that the building design and construction raised concern in relation to if there was fire, explosion or high impact incident which could cause a risk to the structure of building. The immediate evacuation of tenants and residents is in place to conduct more surveys so council can make ‘informed longer decisions’.

A council spokesperson said it was the council’s priority to evacuate people although said there is no imminent risk to life and health. “The council has housing officers on the ground and support teams, knocking on doors, texting, doing everything they can to speak to every person in the block and give them advice to leave. This is an ongoing incident and this will go through the night and into tomorrow, possibly beyond that.”

There were surveys carried out to three of the 98 flats and the information raised concern about structure and construction. The age and the construction of Barton House makes it unique in the council estate as it is the oldest and constructed in a particular way unlike other blocks.

The council doesn’t have any information at this stage to suggest this is an issue repeating itself elsewhere in other blocks but that’s not confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents are being told to pack what they need for the next day or so, but the council says it could be longer. The council is arranging security of the block.