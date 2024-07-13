Pictures left on floral tributes at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were killed in a crossbow attack at their home, on Tuesday. | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A BBC racing commentator has said “the devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words” after his wife and two daughters were killed with a crossbow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on suspicion of their murders after he was found with injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to the three victims on Saturday, Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy said: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

“We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

“As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process.”

At a vigil at St James’ Church in Bushey on Thursday, friends of the Hunt family paid tributes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lea Holloway, 60, a childhood friend of Carol Hunt, described her as a “beautiful person”.

She said: “This is the stuff nightmares are made of. “They were a lovely family and (the daughters) were lovely girls.

“They were making their way through life and their lives have been taken too soon. It’s the thing of nightmares. I feel for their eldest daughter and John (Hunt). I can’t imagine what it would be like.”

People lay floral tributes at the scene of the triple murder in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

In a post on Facebook, Hannah Hunt’s colleagues at The Anti-Ageing Clinic in Radlett, Hertfordshire, said she was “a fantastic therapist and clients loved her”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loreto College in St Albans said it was “mourning the loss of two of our ex-students, Hannah & Louise, along with their mother, Carol”.

A social media post read: “We extend our thoughts & prayers to the family during this most difficult time. As a Loreto Community, they will always hold a place in our heart. May they rest in peace.”

Colleagues of Mr Hunt said they were “heartbroken” for the commentator and a minute’s silence was held for the family during the July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk, while jockeys sported black armbands.

Flowers were also left at the scene in Ashlyn Close, with notes attached to some bouquets with messages such as “rest in peace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Inquiries are continuing at this time.”