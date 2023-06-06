BBC local radio staff begin 48-hour strike in protest at cuts to programmes

Dozens of MPs have called on the corporation to reverse plans to make stations share more shows

Hundreds of BBC local radio staff have begun a 48-hour strike in a continuing dispute about cuts to services that will see stations sharing more programmes during the week and at weekends.

Dozens of MPs have raised repeated concerns about the plans - with several of them meeting the corporation’s Director General Tim Davie yesterday (6 June) to discuss their worries. The BBC says the changes are necessary to modernise its local services to deliver “greater value to communities”.

What cuts are being made?

Cuts to BBC local radio were first announced in October last year. Under the plans, £19 million of funding will be moved to online and multimedia content so a wider range of people can access BBC output relevant to their area.

As a result, around half of the BBC’s 39 local stations will start sharing an afternoon drivetime programme in the week, while regional late-night shows will be replaced with one programme broadcast across England. The changes are due to be implemented in the coming months.

Staff, unions and MPs have raised concerns about the impact on older and disabled listeners, and are critical of the way the process has been managed. Existing presenters, some with decades of on-air experience, were required to reapply for their jobs by submitting demo reels. Some said they’d seen an impact on their mental health, while others told NationalWorld managers had treated employees with “arrogance and disregard”.

Tim Davie has agreed to meet a group of MPs from the Humber Estuary to discuss the cuts

NationalWorld revealed last month that - despite BBC denials - employees were told their redundancy payments could be withdrawn if they spoke publicly about the changes. We also reported on criticism of remarks made by one executive, Rhodri Talfan-Davies, who suggested the BBC’s online service was more “professional” than its local radio offering. In response, he said his comments had been misrepresented.

Last week, members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) passed - by 93% - a vote of no confidence in the corporation’s senior leadership team. They’d already rejected concessions from the BBC to avert today’s strike, which began this morning.

What will the impact of the strike be?

NUJ members have already walked out once this year - on 15 March to coincide with the Budget - in protest at the cuts. Some stations shared programmes all day, while others retained local output with freelancers stepping in for regular presenters. The BBC’s regional TV news programmes also came off-air.

Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s broadcast organiser, said: “This fight is about the heart of the BBC’s public service remit. Local news binds communities together and for the many who will not be able to access local news digitally they will lose the familiar presenters who have become their friends.”

“We believe that the BBC could easily solve this dispute”.

What are MPs doing?

Dozens of Members of Parliament have lobbied the BBC to change course. Yesterday, MPs from the Humber Estuary met Tim Davie to discuss what they called the “damaging” cuts. One of them - Diana Johnson - said she now hoped for a “constructive” dialogue.

What has the BBC said?

In a statement, the BBC said: “We will continue to engage with the NUJ as we have done over the last few months in an effort to minimise the impact on our staff and our audiences.”