BBC Radio 1 has gone off the airwaves with listeners complaining about radio silence.

Between 12-12.05pm, Radio 1 was completely off air, playing total silence.The station confirmed it had gone off the air, with a tweet saying: “BBC Radio 1 is off air.”

The silence was a planned one and part of the ‘Radio 1 DJ hunt’. The search meant host Greg James had 10 minutes to ‘save radio 1’ Mollie King then put Radio 1 back on air after Greg found her and asked: "Are you a Radio 1 DJ?"

The only Radio 1 DJ to make the list is Greg James, who earned just short of £400,000 from the BBC in 2022/23.

Mollie had been sailing just off the Isle of Wight, and Greg had to get a boat out to find her. Health and safety forms halted his progress, which led to him missing the DJ Hunt 12pm headline.