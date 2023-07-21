Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two killed in a deadly shooting in Auckland
Legendary American jazz singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Why Tim Shaddock gave up his dog after the pair were rescued at sea
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Great Britain ice hockey player Mike Hammond dies in car crash aged 33
‘Lioness’ on the loose in Berlin sparks ‘stay inside’ warning

Radio 1: BBC Radio 1 goes off air as listeners complain about radio silence

BBC Radio 1 has gone off the airwaves with listeners complaining about radio silence.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
2 minutes ago

Between 12-12.05pm, Radio 1 was completely off air, playing total silence.The station confirmed it had gone off the air, with a tweet saying: “BBC Radio 1 is off air.”

The silence was a planned one and part of the ‘Radio 1 DJ hunt’. The search meant host Greg James had 10 minutes to ‘save radio 1’ Mollie King then put Radio 1 back on air after Greg found her and asked: "Are you a Radio 1 DJ?"

The only Radio 1 DJ to make the list is Greg James, who earned just short of £400,000 from the BBC in 2022/23.The only Radio 1 DJ to make the list is Greg James, who earned just short of £400,000 from the BBC in 2022/23.
The only Radio 1 DJ to make the list is Greg James, who earned just short of £400,000 from the BBC in 2022/23.
Most Popular

Mollie had been sailing just off the Isle of Wight, and Greg had to get a boat out to find her. Health and safety forms halted his progress, which led to him missing the DJ Hunt 12pm headline.

During the silence, one listener said: “RIP Radio 1.” Another said: “Anyone else refusing to turn off radio 1 silence?”

Related topics:Radio 1Greg JamesIsle of Wight