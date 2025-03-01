Georgia Gonzalez passed away on February 21 only six months after she had been first diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Georgia Gonzalez has tragically passed away six months at the age of 35 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer, leaving behind her beloved husband Xavier and their 18-month-old son Finn. Before Georgia Gonzalez passed away, a GoFundMe page was set up by Zander Berends to help with the costs of her treatment.

On the GoFundMe page, Zander Berends described the devastating impact the diagnosis had on the family and wrote: “Last week, Georgia, Xavier and Finn Gonzalez received the worst news any family could imagine. Georgia was diagnosed with stage four Bowel Cancer that has spread to other parts of her body. It has come as a complete shock to her family and friends who know Georgia as a 35 year old healthy young Mum running her own business and chasing after an 18-month-old.

“The diagnosis is currently incurable, but Georgia is going to do everything in her power to get through this, with Xavier and Finn by her side every step of the way.”

Zander Berends also wrote: “We want to help alleviate their financial stress and ensure that Georgia is only focused on her health. Her biggest supporters are Xavier and Finn, who want to spend as much time together as possible, making memories as a family. There is nothing more important than supporting your friends, and this is when they need us most.

“Beautiful” wife and mum Georgia Gonzalez dies at 35, leaving behind an 18-month-old son. Pictured here with husband Xavier and son Finn Gonzalez. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

“We appreciate your generosity in supporting them through what is the most difficult time of their lives.”

Unfortunately, an update was posted on the GoFundMe page to say that Georgia Gonzalez, who was from Sydney, Australia, tragically passed away only six months after her diagnosis. The message posted by Georgia Gonzalez’s husband Xavier read: “We’re heartbroken to share that our beautiful Georgia passed away on Friday the 21st February after a brave six month battle with bowel cancer following the diagnosis.

The message also read: “She achieved so much in a life cut tragically short, having a significant positive impact on younger people through her work as a clinical psychologist and as a dance teacher.

“We would like to thank the medical team at Cabrini hospital for their care, along with the team of health professionals who helped Georgia each week with supportive therapies. A heartfelt thank you to our community for supporting our family, giving us strength and sharing your love during this tough time.

“We will miss her more than can be put into words.”

Georgia Gonzalez’s friend Tarrah Jordan, who is an influencer on TikTok and Instagram, regularly posts news about her pregnancy on social media, and she and her husband recently shared the news on TikTok that she passed away. Tarrah spoke again about the GoFundMe page and said that “We are devastated to say the least that we have lost such a beautiful friend.”

Following Tarrah’s tribute, many have left messages for Tarrah and one person wrote: “Maybe his middle name could be George in memory of your beautiful friend 💫.” whilst another wrote: “My condolences to you both, Georgia’s family and friends.💜 Happy to hear Bub is nice and healthy 🥰 “