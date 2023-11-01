Bedbugs: Ealing Central Library in London shuts after bedbug infestation in furnishings, when will it reopen
Ealing Central Library in west London has been temporarily closed after bedbugs were found.
The library is expected to reopen on Thursday (November 2) after the infestation is treated by a professional pest control company, Rentokil.
An Ealing Council spokesperson said: “The technical advice was that it was safe for both the public and staff to reopen the library – both in terms of controlling and preventing the spread of the infestation and in relation to the chemicals used to treat furniture.
“However, the council recognised that library users and staff had concerns and decided that temporarily closing the library was the right course of action. The library is only being reopened after a full course of treatment has been applied by contractors Rentokil.
“The council will continue to monitor the situation and take preventative measures to ensure that the issue has been fully resolved, and that everything is being done to prevent its recurrence.”
London's pest control companies are facing a surge in calls regarding bedbugs, describing the infestation of these blood-feeding insects as "out of control" Tony King, the owner of Pied Piper Pest Control, said that the bugs have been detected in various locations, such as offices, vehicles, and residences.
According to him, a "bedbug epidemic" has gripped west London, and he attributes this phenomenon to the resumption of international travel following the pandemic.
Transport for London has previously said it would 'closely monitor' the situation across its network and 'take all possible precautionary measures”. The latest infestation plaguing London comes after widespread bedbug infestations were reported in Paris towards the end of September.