Emergency services are at the scene of a major gas explosion in Bedford.

At least two people have been injured, one seriously, after a gas explosion caused a fire at a block of flats on Redwood Grove, Bedfordshire Police said.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze on Redwood Grove as a “major incident”.

Emergency services continue to respond to the fire at the three-storey block of 20 flats, which has caused the building’s roof to collapse.

The area is currently closed, with people asked to avoid it and nearby residents told to keep doors and windows shut.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford.

“There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, and an incident command unit at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”

Bedfordshire Police said police, fire and ambulance service all remained at the scene shortly after midday on Monday (4 July).

“(The fire) has engulfed the whole building and caused a large portion of the roof to collapse,” it said in a statement.

“An emergency assistance centre has been set up by Bedford Borough Council, at the John Bunyan Centre in Bedford, for people who have been evacuated and need support.