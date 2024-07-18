Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Before Chocolate, a pioneering company in the pure cacao-based chocolate industry, is making waves with its commitment to high-quality, minimally processed chocolate products.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2019 by siblings Harry and Mandi, Before Chocolate is dedicated to taking consumers back to the origins of chocolate. The company offers products made from ethically and sustainably sourced single origin cacao that are free from additives and artificial ingredients. A winning formula that has quickly hit the sweet spot with its customers.

Like so many successful businesses, Before Chocolate was born out of the passion of its founders. Harry began sourcing cacao from South America in 2008, becoming a leading EU organic superfood importer. He collaborated with producers to provide the finest cacao to artisanal chocolatiers and major brands, and created consumer brands Sevenhills Wholefoods, Green Origins, and Rainforest Foods. Mandi worked with Harry as Head of Operations and was a big fan of cacao and all things chocolate, the purer the better. Acquiring products crafted from premium, chemical-free cacao proved challenging, prompting her decision to launch her own chocolate venture. Combining Harry's experience with cacao growers and Mandi's passion for purer chocolate products made from real ingredients and minimally processed, the brand was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The synergy between sustainability and nutritious, healthy chocolate products

Before Chocolate founders Harry and Mandi

When Harry and Mandi decided to establish their chocolate business, they carefully chose suppliers who shared their commitment to quality and sustainability. Harry leveraged his existing business relationships and local knowledge to import the high-quality cacao needed to create the purest chocolate on the market. Before Chocolate works closely with their producers in South America to ensure their products are made with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. All Before Chocolate products contain minimal ingredients, more cacao and less sugar, allowing people to enjoy chocolate in the healthiest way possible.

Innovation leads to awards and endorsements

Before Chocolate's product range showcases its innovative Hot Chocolate range which has been created by a simple mixture of ground whole cacao beans and natural sweeteners. The flavours in the range include Original, Spiced, Orange, each crafted with the highest quality natural ingredients. "We are committed to creating high-quality products using premium ingredients that contain more cacao and less sugar. This dedication ensures that our products are not only delicious but also better for consumers, aligning with our mission to take chocolate back to its origins, to a time before it was spoiled by countless artificial additives and chemical flavourings." - Harry and Mandi, Founders of Before Chocolate.

With several other innovative products in development, Before Chocolate plans to expand into international markets soon, offering people worldwide the opportunity to enjoy healthier chocolate options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Word about Before Chocolate's offerings is spreading rapidly. In January and March 2024, the company's innovative Hot Chocolate was featured on ITV’s "Love Your Weekend" with Alan Titchmarsh, who described the pure cacao drink as "just divine."

To watch the segment, visit https://youtu.be/xWPVGLXcnP0

In the last 3 years, the brand has received 16 Great Taste Awards. ‘Great Taste’ is judged by a panel of chefs, food buyers, food writers and is the largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for food and drink producers across the world.