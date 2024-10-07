Beloved family pet left fighting for life after fox attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved cat was left fighting for life with fractures and a bleed on the brain after a horror attack by a fox.

Nine-year-old Persian cat Ozzy was left needing a feeding tube after the incident near his home in Dunstable.

His owner found him lying in a pool of his own blood with fractures to his head, eye socket and jaw, and a bleed on the brain after the fox’s teeth pierced his skull.

Ozzy was rushed to emergency vets, who sedated the injured cat before referring him for expert care at Linnaeus-owned Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire. He was treated by orthopaedic and soft tissue surgeon Rufus Hammerton.

Ozzy is now back to full health after a fox attack.

Sandra said: “Ozzy is a house cat, and we only ever let him outside the back where he has an enclosed run. But he darted out the front door and under my neighbour’s car, so I went back in to call them before going to look for him.

“I found him a short time later, lying in a pool of blood, with blood pouring from his mouth.

“It was a Saturday night so we had to take him to our nearby emergency vet, and they said we would need to see a specialist.

“We drove to Davies where Rufus was waiting for us in reception and said he would be taking Ozzy for a scan and then straight to surgery. He ended up needing two operations and had a feeding tube fitted.”

It was a long road to recovery, with Ozzy going home when he was stable, having to be fed by a tube and given regular medication for three weeks.

But after plenty of love and expert care the feline is now back to full health.

Vet Rufus said: “When Ozzy arrived he was in serious condition with multiple injuries. There are not many fox attacks that we see of this severity where the animal survives.

“It took a good six weeks for Ozzy to recovery, and after a tough time we are so glad he is feeling better.”

Sandra added: “Ozzy is a little fighter and has gone on to make a full recovery.

“He’s a much-loved member of the family and we can’t say thank you enough to Rufus and the team at Davies, they saved his life.”

