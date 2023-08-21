Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies on a neonatal unit - making her the UK’s most prolific child serial killer in modern times.

Lucy Letby, 33, has also been convicted of trying to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. The nurse deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin.

Letby, originally from Hereford, was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder. She is set to be sentenced for the murder of seven babies today (June 21).

But who is Benjamin Myers KC - the barrister who has been defending Lucy Letby in court. Below we take a look at his profile.

Who is Benjamin Myers KC?

Described as a ‘leading criminal silk’ Benjamin Myers KC appears in courts across the country and is ranked at the top of his field in crime and financial crime in Chambers Guide to the Legal Profession and in the Legal 500. In 2022, he was shortlisted as the Legal 500 Crime Silk of the Year.

The barrister handles cases in all areas of the criminal law including murder, manslaughter, high value fraud, money laundering, multimillion-pound confiscation under POCA, regulatory offences, drug trafficking, national and international organised crime, rape and historic sexual abuse.