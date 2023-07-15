Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hospital after ‘feeling unwell’

Telling news your way
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rushed to hospital, his office has confirmed. The 73-year-old is reportedly in a “good condition” after undergoing tests at Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv.

Local Israeli media reported the country’s leader was ‘feeling unwell’ at his home in Caesarea, where he was staying for the weekend, and was quickly taken to hospital. A spokesperson for his office confirmed: "Prime minister Netanyahu arrived a short while ago to the Sheba Medical Center.

"He is well and is undergoing a medical evaluation."

The news of the prime minister’s health comes as Israel is experiencing record temperatures, with a heatwave making temperatures soar to over 43C. According to local reports, Netanyahu was feeling unwell but was fully conscious as he was transported to hospital.

The Israeli prime minister was last rushed to hospital in October 2022 after suffering from chest pains. However he was discharged shortly after test results came back normal.

Netanyahu also underwent a “routine colonoscopy” earlier this year.

