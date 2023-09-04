Win a stay in the Horsebox Hotel. From l-r, Andrew Gibson and Angus O'Donnell from MND Assocation and Jamie Jones-Buchanan

Doncaster Racecourse has teamed up with The Good Racing Co, a unique fundraising business, to add more prizes in the “Horsebox Hotel” competition for the Betfred St Leger Festival - aiming to raise some much-needed funds for the MND Association.

The competition was launched last week, with the help of Jamie Jones-Buchanan - friend and former teammate of Rob Burrow - and gives one lucky winner and guest the chance to win a night’s stay at the exclusive “Horsebox Hotel”. This is a stunning converted vintage horsebox located right near the heart of the action complete with beds, cooking equipment and outdoor furniture, during the Betfred St Leger Festival.

The Good Racing Co is a unique fundraising initiative aiming to redefine racing by dedicating horses from its stables to raise funds and awareness for different charitable causes. Created by the team behind the hugely successful Burrow Seven, which has raised over £180,000 for the MND Association and The Rob 7 Trust to date.

The team have got together with Doncaster Racecourse to add to the already impressive Horsebox Hotel prize by also providing the winner with a free Rob Burrow Racing Club membership and a stable visit to one of their trainer’s yards for up to four people.

All you need to do is buy a raffle ticket online at https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/news/racing/betfred-st-leger-festival-to-host-the-horsebox-hotel to secure your entry, with all funds going to the MND Association.

The new full prize list consists of full access to the Betfred St Leger Horsebox Hotel from 11am on Saturday 16 September until 10am on Sunday 17 September for two people; overnight stay on Friday 15 September in the Hilton Garden Inn, to include dinner Friday night and breakfast Saturday 16 September for two people; County Enclosure admission tickets to Doncaster Racecourse Betfred St Leger Stakes Day on Saturday 16 September for two people; a picnic hamper and fully stocked fridge including beers, wine, soft drinks and bottle of Champagne, plus afternoon tea, to enjoy on Saturday 16 September in the ‘Horsebox Hotel’, whilst watching all the racing; Grandstand tickets to attend the St Leger Community Funday on Sunday 17 September; vreakfast in the Hilton Garden Inn on Sunday 17 September for two people; afree membership to the Rob Burrow Racing Club for the winner; and a stable visit for up to four guests to one of the trainers as part of The Good Racing Co.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Phill Hawthorne, CEO of The Good Racing Company spoke about the competition: ‘It’s fantastic to be involved with such a unique initiative alongside Doncaster Racecourse for the St Leger Festival. I’m sure the whole event will be a huge success, and the competition will so a great job in raising both funds and awareness. I would encourage everyone to get involved and support this great cause. And, as Rob Burrow says, “See you at the races”.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We’ve had a really good response to our Horsebox Hotel competition since we launched, thank you to everyone who has bought a raffle ticket so far."