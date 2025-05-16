Two firefighters and a member of the public have died following a large fire at a former RAF base.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxfordshire County Council said the two firefighters died while tackling the blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday.

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital, the council added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the fire, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

The council said four crews remain at the scene as the blaze is now under control.

Officers remained at the entrance of the former RAF base on Friday, and a fire engine and ambulance could be seen leaving the area while another police vehicle entered the site.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the “black” smoke in the sky from the other side of town.

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

“Families have been informed and are being supported.”